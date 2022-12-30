Katrina Kaif enjoys ‘magical’ wildlife holiday with Vicky Kaushal: See pictures

The IT couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed holidays in the deserts of Rajasthan; shared pictures from the getaway on social media.

The lovebirds of Bollywood picked a low-key destination for the intimate holiday after spending some quality time with Kaif’s family around Christmas. The power couple enjoyed a getaway in a small village of Rajasthan in India and posted several glimpses of the trip on their respective social media handles.

“So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever,” the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery which sees the two posing in the rugged terrains of Jawai Bandh – a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan, while they also spotted various rare animals.

On the other hand, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor posted two pictures of himself and sunrise, and wrote, “Here’s to rising up in 2023. ☀️”

The Instagram posts of Bollywood stars were loved by social users including the film fraternity with millions of likes.

Meanwhile, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India, marked their first wedding anniversary in the company of each other earlier this month.

On the work front, Kaushal was last seen in his solo project for the year 2022, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Whereas, Kaif last appeared in the supernatural comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ earlier this year. In the pipeline, she has ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

