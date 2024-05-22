Katrina Kaif to welcome her first child in London: Report

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is reportedly pregnant with her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal and will give birth in London.

A day after a video of Bollywood’s power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, from their London getaway broke social media, fuelling speculations around the first pregnancy of the couple, a source close to them has confirmed to an Indian entertainment outlet that the two are indeed expecting their first child.

The source also mentioned that Kaif will follow in the footsteps of her close friend and fellow actor Anushka Sharma, to deliver her baby in London.

“If all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK,” a local publication quoted an insider. “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her),” another source shared.

Notably, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor has grown up in the UK and also owns a house in Hampstead, London.

After much discreet romance, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

