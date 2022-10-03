Katrina Kaif’s first look as pretty ghost from ‘Phone Bhoot’ unveiled

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif’s first look as a pretty ghost from her upcoming film Phone Bhoot has been unveiled.

According to IMDb, Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy flick about a shop with ghost busting services. The Race star will play the character of ghost for the first time.

The details of her character is kept is secret for now.

The film, which is slated to release on November 4, will be Katrina Kaif’s first film after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, the cast includes veteran actor Jackie Shroff along with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The supporting cast features Rofique Khan, Abhinay Raj Singh, Iftekhar Mahmud, Hani Yadav, Md Abu Yousuf, Kuldeep Kushwaha and Amol Parchure.

The horror comedy film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran have written the film.

It is a production of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Katrina Kaif started her acting career with Boom. She went on to work in many successful project such as Sarkar, Partner, Apne, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti and others.

