Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating rumors: Is it just one-sided?

Katy Perry is reportedly falling hard for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the latter may not feel the same way.

According to the latest report from RadarOnline.com, Justin Trudeau has made it clear that he is not ready to fully commit to anything following his divorce from Sophie Trudeau.

A tipster noted, “He’s been all over the map since his divorce and very open with friends that he needs to get out there and sow his oats for a while”.

He further commented, “So the notion that he’d be pulled into something serious with Katy is pretty laughable to the folks who know him,” after which the insider shifted to a new subject.

For those unversed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways in June 2025, ending their engagement.

Earlier, on August 2, 2023, Trudeau and Grégoire’s separation was publicly announced.