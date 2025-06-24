Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly part ways

Singer Katy Perry and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom may have quietly ended their relationship after several years together.

According to TMZ, Orlando Bloom is now “a single man” and may be making his solo debut at the upcoming wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

The outlet claims a source close to Bloom said, “He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” This has only fuelled further rumours that his relationship with Katy Perry has come to an end.

Katy Perry is currently busy with her global Lifetimes tour and was recently performing in Perth, Australia. Although Orlando Bloom was also spotted in Perth with their four-year-old daughter Daisy, the couple were not seen together.

Read More: Katy Perry left off guest list as Orlando Bloom takes solo trip to Bezos wedding

Bloom was photographed carrying Daisy while dressed casually, while Perry lit up the stage at Perth’s RAC Arena on the same night.

Notably, Katy Perry is reportedly not on the guest list for the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, raising eyebrows about the couple’s current status.

One source claimed that the two were “waiting until her tour closes in December before they split”.

Katy and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. Despite a rocky start, they became engaged in 2019.

However, their wedding plans were delayed due to the pandemic. Katy Perry later gave birth to Daisy during the global COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Both stars have had packed schedules recently. Earlier this year, Katy Perry even joined a Blue Origin spaceflight, where she sang “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong while in orbit.

The singer also teased her upcoming concert setlist in a unique way by holding butterfly-shaped paper while in space.

Fans of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now watching closely for any official word from the couple, as signs continue to point to a possible split.