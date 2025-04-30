Katy Perry breaks silence after Blue Origin flight backlash

US pop star Katy Perry has broken her silence on the backlash following her Blue Origin space flight earlier this month.

Fans and several Hollywood actors slammed the pop star after her eight-minute trip to space in an all-female crew on April 14.

Hollywood celebrities such as Olivia Munn and Amy Schumer slammed the space flight, which, according to them, did nothing for the betterment of the world.

While Katy Perry did not address the Blue Origin space flight directly, the US pop star addressed the online hate in a comment under a post from the fanpage ‘Katy Perry Brasil.’

“I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond,” she wrote.

“I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year! Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” Katy Perry added.

Recalling her therapist’s advice, the US pop star maintained that she faces trolling with grace and sends back love.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” Katy Perry wrote.

The pop star added that she’s “not perfect” and has even “omitted that word from my vocabulary.”

“I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS,” she concluded.