Katy Perry dines with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Days after celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split, American singer was spotted dining together with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sparking buzz of a budding romance.

Less than a month after singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their separation rumours, the former has sparked speculations of a new romance with former PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau, as the two were spotted together on a dinner outing in Montreal, on Monday, July 28.

According to the details shared by foreign media, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, enjoyed a meal and cocktails at a neighbourhood restaurant, Le Violon, and even met with Chef Danny Smiles and other staff to thank them for their service.

Notably, this outing occurred more than three weeks after representatives for Perry and Bloom, who had been together for over nine years, including six years of engagement, confirmed that the celebrities are no longer romantically involved, but will continue to be seen together as a family, for their daughter.

For the unversed, the former couple, who were previously separated for a few months in 2017, became parents to a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, a year and a half after they rekindled their relationship.

Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ex-wife, TV host Sophie Grégoire, announced their separation in August 2023, after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share three children together.