Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have taken their relationship into the next level as they made their romance red carpet official together at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The loved-up couple appeared side by side on June 8 at the premiere of Perry’s concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.

For the special night, the singer dazzled in a white halter-neck gown adorned with rose-inspired details, while the former Canadian prime minister opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Trudeau was seen smiling as Perry greeted fans and posed for photographers during the high-profile event, marking a significant public milestone in their relationship.

Speaking about the concert film, Perry reflected on how it differs from her 2012 documentary Part of Me.

“This is very different than Part of Me,” Perry said. “That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans.”

The pop star added that the project is a tribute to the supporters who have stood by her throughout her nearly two-decade career.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating speculation in July 2025 when they were photographed walking together in a Montreal park.

The relationship emerged just weeks after reports confirmed that Perry and actor Orlando Bloom had ended their engagement following nine years together.