Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance has ‘cooled off’

The sparks between singer Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, have reportedly cooled off already.

According to an insider, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who sent the rumour mills buzzing last month, with their headlining dinner date in Montreal, have already slowed down with their ‘nonstop’ texting, given their respective busy schedules.

Katy Perry – News and Updates

“She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off,” the tipster exclusively told a foreign publication, adding that the budding affair has ‘waned off in the past two weeks’.

“But there’s nothing negative about it,” the insider added. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed that the politician was ‘not prepared’ for all the attention his dinner date with the ‘Dark Horse’ singer got, after her split from actor Orlando Bloom.

“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out,” the source said. “It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”

“It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming,” the person explained.

Also Read: Katy Perry fined over ‘Lifetimes’ music video

Notably, Perry parted ways from her ex-partner Bloom last month, ending their six-year engagement. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 5.

Meanwhile, Trudeau shares three children with his ex-wife, Grégoire, from their 18-year marriage, which ended in 2023.