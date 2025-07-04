web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom confirm split after 6 years of engagement

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have parted ways, ending their six-year engagement, their reps confirmed.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a statement to foreign media on Thursday, the representatives for the celebrities confirmed that American singer Katy Perry, 40, and British actor Orlando Bloom, 48, who had been together for over nine years, are no longer romantically involved, but will continue to be seen together as a family, for their daughter.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect,” it mentioned further.

It is to be noted here that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who first began dating in early 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official within a few months, called it quits the following year.

They rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019, before welcoming their only child, baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the following August.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom hangs out with Kim Kardashian soon after Katy Perry split

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.