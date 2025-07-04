Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom confirm split after 6 years of engagement

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have parted ways, ending their six-year engagement, their reps confirmed.

In a statement to foreign media on Thursday, the representatives for the celebrities confirmed that American singer Katy Perry, 40, and British actor Orlando Bloom, 48, who had been together for over nine years, are no longer romantically involved, but will continue to be seen together as a family, for their daughter.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect,” it mentioned further.

It is to be noted here that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who first began dating in early 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official within a few months, called it quits the following year.

They rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019, before welcoming their only child, baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the following August.

