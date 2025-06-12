Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for a split?

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly hit a rocky ground in their years-long relationship and might call off their engagement after the former’s ‘Lifetimes’ tour concludes.

After being in a relationship for over nine years and being engaged since 2019, American singer Katy Perry, 40, and English actor Orlando Bloom, 48, are contemplating a split, and may drop the bombshell announcement, as soon as she wraps up her ongoing ‘Lifetimes’ tour this December.

“It’s over. They are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split,” a source, close to the couple, told a foreign publication.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” revealed another insider. “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”

Moreover, a close friend even disclosed that this is ‘not the first time’ Perry and Bloom have broken up ever since they got back together. “It’s happened a few times, but they’ve always worked it out before,” the tipster divulged. “They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore.”

It is to be noted here that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who first began dating in early 2016, made their relationship Instagram official within a few months. However, the duo called it quits the following year.

They rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together and named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom.

