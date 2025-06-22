Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom schedule ‘make-or-break’ talks amid split rumours

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning to reunite amid trouble in their relationship.

According to a report by The Sun, the singer, who is currently in Australia, plans to return to the United States in the coming weeks to hold ‘make-or-break talks’ with Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019 after three years of dating. The two are parents to a four-year-old daughter Daisy, together.

However, their relationship is reportedly going through a hard time as they spend most of their time apart from each other.

Quoting a source close to the singer, The Sun reported that the singer is scheduled to return to California to spend the July 4 holiday with Orlando Bloom and her family.

“No one has decided it’s definitely the end of the road for Katy and Orlando. They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and in different mindsets,” as per the source.

The report said that Katy Perry wants to have another go at repairing their relationship, which is reportedly “on the rocks”.

According to the publication, the power couple has been “disconnected” for some time and has been “living separate lives”.

Speculation about trouble in their relationship began making rounds earlier this month when Katy Perry was seen without her engagement ring.