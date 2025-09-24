Katy Perry reflects on 'rollercoaster' past year in emotional letter to fans

From new music to the comeback tour and a heartbreak – Katy Perry has been through a lot in the past year, and the singer has been reflecting on her ‘losses’ in an emotional new letter to her fans, aka KatyCats.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Katy Perry addressed her fans in a moving post, marking a year of her eighth studio album ‘143’, which was panned by music critics upon its release last September. While the singer faced accusations of using AI in the 15-track album, it was also dubbed as her ‘worst effort’ and became her shortest running album to date.

However, in recognition of one-year anniversary of ‘143’, Perry wrote on the social platform, “1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. I’m not one for anniversary posts. I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me.”

“143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans,” she continued. “Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time.”

“We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together. I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become. History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world,” noted the ‘Dark Horse’ singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)



“Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling – just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you,” she concluded.

Notably, Perry’s latest reflection post comes months after she and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove, 5, ended their engagement of six years this July.