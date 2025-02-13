Shekhar Kapur’s daughter makes Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate

Kaveri Kapur, the only daughter of veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and his second wife, actor-model Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, has made her Bollywood debut with Kunal Kohli’s ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’.

Bollywood has welcomed yet another star kid, Kaveri Kapur, 24, daughter of ‘Mr. India’ director Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa fame), who starred alongside Vardhan Puri, grandson of veteran actor Amrish Puri, in Kunal Kohli’s recently-released rom-com ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’.

The title premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week.

Speaking about her Bollywood debut, which came amid the burning debate of nepotism and star kids getting trolled for their performances, Kapur said in a recent interview, “I am nervous, and I want people to like me.”

She continued, “I understand the whole nepotism debate and see both sides of the coin. I get that people are frustrated that outsiders are not getting the opportunities they deserve. But nepotism exists in every field – just like a doctor’s child becomes a doctor, or a lawyer’s child becomes a lawyer.”

“Secondly, when you grow up in this world and are passionate about something, you would naturally want to pursue it. As someone from a privileged background, it would be foolish not to take the opportunities that come your way,” she added. On a concluding note, the star kid noted, “People who send hate to star kids should really think – if they were in the same position, wouldn’t they do the same? Before hating on someone, one should put themselves in their shoes.”

It is worth noting here that Kaveri’s parents, Kapur and Krishnamoorthi, tied the knot in 1999, however, they parted ways in 2007.