Kavya Maran’s viral reactions light up IPL 2025 after Sunrisers victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) broke their long-standing curse during IPL 2025 by finally securing a victory at Chepauk after six attempts, with the match also highlighted by a series of viral moments involving team CEO Kavya Maran.

While SRH’s bowlers kept their playoff hopes alive with a dominant display, it was Kavya Maran’s passionate reactions that truly captured the Internet’s imagination.

The first viral moment came during the 16th over of SRH’s chase of 155 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kamindu Mendis, batting for SRH, was given a golden chance with a free hit after CSK’s Noor Ahmad bowled a no-ball.

However, Mendis wildly missed a loopy delivery outside off-stump, leading to a rare free-hit dot ball. The crowd erupted, but it was the camera’s focus on Kavya Maran’s stunned, frustrated reaction that truly sent social media into a frenzy.

Her expression quickly became a viral meme, shared widely across platforms during IPL 2025.

Although Mendis redeemed himself with an unbeaten 32 off 22 balls, guiding SRH home alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy with eight balls to spare, it was Kavya Maran’s reaction that remained the highlight.

However, Maran’s viral fame on the night was far from over. Another clip from the same IPL 2025 match showed her celebration quickly turn to disappointment when Harshal Patel dropped a simple catch offered by Ravindra Jadeja.

The Internet once again pounced on the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, making it another viral sensation.

Despite the spotlight firmly on Maran’s viral reactions, it was Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins who were the real heroes on the pitch.

Patel’s masterful figures of 4/28, combined with Cummins’ disciplined spell of 2/21, restricted CSK to a modest 154, with only Dewald Brevis offering resistance with a 42-run knock.

With their third win of the IPL 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened their campaign, but it was clear that off-field, Kavya Maran’s viral moments had captured the spirit and emotion of the tournament, making IPL 2025 even more memorable for fans around the world.