Kazakhstan first deputy defence minister meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, First Deputy Defence Minister / Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi, today.

Matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought into discussion during the meeting, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

While praising the positive role of the armed forces of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, Lt Gen Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral security, military exchanges and exercises.

General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan as part of Pakistan’s ongoing upward trajectory in defence ties with the regional countries.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

