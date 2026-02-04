Kazakhstan president receives guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD: A formal welcome ceremony was held in honour of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who landed in Islambaad on an official visit of Pakistan, reached PM House to meet Shehbaz Sharif.

National anthems of the two countries were played. Later, a smartly turned out contingent of armed forces presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Kazakhstan will hold bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements in several sectors will also be signed between the two countries.

Earlier, a six member squadron of Pakistan Air Force fighter jets paid a grand aerial salute to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his entry in Pakistani airspace.

The formation leader extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest on behalf of the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

This aerial salute is a testament to the resolve of armed forces of Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations, and reflects the long-standing friendship and shared brotherhood between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.