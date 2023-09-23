29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Kazakhstan president to visit Pakistan soon: ambassador

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan on Saturday said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the near future for further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said this during an interaction with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that his country wants to further strengthen trade relations with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items.

He said that last year, a trade delegation of Kazakhstan was organized to Pakistan and hoped that the visit of another Kazakh delegation would contribute to promote business relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan can cooperate in many fields including construction, agriculture, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food items, engineering equipment, machinery, banking & finance. He said both countries should explore road and railway links that would boost trade and economic relations between them.

He said that ICCI is planning a delegation to Kazakhstan to explore new avenues of business partnerships increasing bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.