Kazakhstan president to visit Pakistan soon: ambassador

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan on Saturday said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the near future for further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said this during an interaction with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that his country wants to further strengthen trade relations with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items.

He said that last year, a trade delegation of Kazakhstan was organized to Pakistan and hoped that the visit of another Kazakh delegation would contribute to promote business relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan can cooperate in many fields including construction, agriculture, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food items, engineering equipment, machinery, banking & finance. He said both countries should explore road and railway links that would boost trade and economic relations between them.

He said that ICCI is planning a delegation to Kazakhstan to explore new avenues of business partnerships increasing bilateral trade ties between the two countries.