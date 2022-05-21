KCR to be built on Lahore’s Orange Line train model: minister

KARACHI: Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Saturday said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project would be executed on the same model as Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a preparatory meeting on joint working group on transport infrastructure which was attended by officials from CPEC Authority, NHA, Gwadar Port Authority and senior officers from Ministry of Planning and Railways.

“Karachi Circular railway (KCR) is another important mass transit project which should be executed on same model as Orange Line in Lahore,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal also expressed his concerns over delay in the constriction of the ML-1 project.

The project should have been started in 2018 but the delay has caused a huge financial loss on the national exchequer, he noted.

Minister also directed to evaluate the cost of 250 km/hour track for the future viability of the project. He further asked Railway authorities to speed up processing of ML-1 project.

KCR project

Former prime minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway project last year in September.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) earlier this year approved the new Karachi Circular Railway project. The new KCR is being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Karachi Circular Railway envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of Karachi Circular Railway for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

