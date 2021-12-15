KDA executive engineer declared PO in Korangi factory fire case

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi has declared Karachi Development Authority (KDA) executive engineer Zahid Hussain a proclaimed offender in Korangi factory fire case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The judicial magistrate East conducted the hearing of Korangi’s Mehran Town factory fire case today.

The judicial magistrate declared the accused a proclaimed offender in the Korangi factory fire case after police forces failed to arrest KDA executive engineer Zahid Hussain.

Police said that Hussain has neither appeared before the court nor secured bail. The investigation officer (IO) said that Zahid Hussain is absconding and raids are underway to arrest him.

READ: COURT POSTPONES VERDICT ON BAIL PLEAS OF KORANGI FACTORY OWNER, OTHERS

It is pertinent to mention here that other accused including the factory owner had secured bail in the case from the sessions court.

On November 30, the court had ordered to begin an action for declaring an accused Karachi Development Authority (KDA) executive engineer Zahid Hussain a proclaimed offender in the Korangi factory fire case.

On November 22, the owner of the house had refused to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased labourers who lost their lives in the Korangi factory fire incident.

House owner named Tariq Faisal and the factory owner named Ali Hassan Mahta had earlier agreed to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased labourers. Later, the house owner had reportedly refused to pay the compensation.

READ: KORANGI FACTORY FIRE: SHC BARS KBCA, KDA FROM RAZING, SEALING BUILDING

60 per cent of the amount was to be paid by the factory owner and 40% by the house owner, where the factory was built, but now the factory owner will pay the compensation after refusal of the house owner.

Mahta was going to hand over cheque of Rs1 million to the heirs first, whereas, the rest of the amount will be paid in the three years instalment.

In August, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.

