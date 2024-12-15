Bad news for KDA employees

KARACHI: The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has decided to verify the educational qualifications of its officers and employees across all grades, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the KDA has instructed all employees and officers from Grade 16 and above to submit their educational degrees for verification.

A notice has been issued to all department heads, directing them to collect and submit certified degrees from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) along with birth certificates within seven days.

Failure to submit the required documents within this timeframe will result in disciplinary action against those non-compliant.

Earlier on December 7, the Sindh government had decided to pay advance salaries and pensions of its employees, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in a decision to facilitate the Christmas celebrations for the Christian community, the Sindh government had announced the advance payment of salaries and pensions for government employees.

The notification, issued recently, states that the payments will be made on December 18.

This move ensures that Christian employees receive their due benefits before the Christmas festivities on December 25.

The Sindh government in September 2024 amended the Civil Service Act 1973 to end provision of monthly pensions to retired employees.

According to the proposed amendment, the govt employees recruited after July 2024 will not be eligible for the provision of monthly pension after retirement.

The proposed amendment further stated that the employee and the provincial govt will contribute in Sindh Employee Benefit Scheme and after retirement, the employees will get the Golden Cheque Gratuity.

Under the scheme, the government as well as employees will contribute at a provisional rate of 12 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The move was being taken to relax the burden of pensions from the budget as numerous amount were dispatched in provision of pensions, the Sindh govt said.