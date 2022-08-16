KDA launches grand anti-encroachment operation in F.B area

Karachi: Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Tuesday launched a grand operation to retrieve encroached lands in Block 9 of Federal B Area, ARY News reported.

According to detials, the KDA faced extreme resistance from residents of the area amid the anti-encrochment operation. Area residents threw rocks at authorities while the police retaliated with shelling.

According to KDA sources, over 45 shops and 40 houses will be demolished using heavy machinery. The constructions were built illegally on a 6,000 yards plot, Director KDA Warel Indar said.

Director KDA added that four teams were formed to carry out the operation. The shops at the front have been demolished in the first phase of the operation, he added.

A big number of Policemen and water canons were also called during the operation.

