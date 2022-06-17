KE acts against ‘defaulters’; over 30,000 connections disconnected

KARACHI:Karachi’s electric provider, KElectric has disconnected 30,000 connections in the last one week across Karachi due to “non-payment of bills”.

According to KE’s Spokesperson, “non-payment of bills contributes significantly to the losses in an area and creates hindrances for the consumers making regular payments. We humbly request our consumers to ensure timely payment of bills to ensure efficient power supply to the city.”

Speaking about the city’s power supply situation, KE’s spokesperson said that over the last 24 hours average supply to KE’s service territory was 2,950 MW electricity which included 1050MW from the National Grid.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 km2 territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.

