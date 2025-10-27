Power Division says K-Electric tariff review in favour of the public

The spokesperson of the Power Division has stated that a neutral consultant has revealed the losses and expenses of K-Electric (KE), and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has safeguarded the public interest by reducing the permissible loss ratio.

This noteworthy statement comes to the fore following NEPRA’s review decision regarding the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) of KE.

The Power Division’s spokesperson further clarified that consumers should not be charged for expenses incurred on KE’s non-functional power plants.

According to the Power Division, getting cheaper electricity from the national grid will reduce fuel costs. The Power Division emphasised that the review by NEPRA is a major step towards strengthening the regulatory system.

The Power Division believes that the decision will reduce the burden on taxpayers and bring balance between K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (DISCOs).

The spokesperson clarified that some quarters are spreading a misleading impression of NEPRA’s decision to review KE’s multi-year tariff, but NEPRA’s decision is in favor of Karachi consumers.

He further underscored that there is no risk of load shedding in Karachi, as plentiful and cheap electricity is available in the national grid. While stressing that KE should improve its productivity compared to public entities, the Power Division spokesperson highlighted the significant recovery performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

The spokesperson labelled NEPRA’s review decision as an administrative reform. He revealed that KE is getting 2,000 megawatts of electricity from the National Grid, which is cheaper than its own power plants, and per-unit rates for KE consumers are the same as the national level, so cost reduction will be a positive step for consumers.

The spokesperson further clarified that the consumer in Karachi will continue to receive a subsidy, which has been prevented from becoming part of KE’s profits.

He explained that following NEPRA’s review, uncollected dues will no longer be included in the bills; only confirmed dues will be included. The spokesperson added that it has been decided to keep KE’s profit within a reasonable limit, and from now on, its profits will be pegged to Pakistani rupees instead of dollars, and the profit margin has also been reduced from 24 to 30 percent.