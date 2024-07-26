KE directed not to carry out loadshedding at night-time

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) directed K-Electric (KE) not to carry out loadshedding during night-time, ARY News reported.

In instructions issued to KE, the NEPRA maintained that even in extreme necessity, the loadshedding should not exceed one hour at the night-time.

The NEPRA also directed KE to submit a report within 7 days in light of the instructions and warned that failure to comply would result in legal action against the power utility.

Earlier, the KE sought an increase of Rs 5.45 per unit for the consumers of the city, dealing a blow to already burdened households.

The power utility requested the NEPRA for the hike under the monthly fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity prices for the KE consumers is expected to add an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The KE asked the NEPRA to approve Rs 2.53 per unit for May’s monthly fuel adjustment and Rs 2.92 per unit for the month of June.

The NEPRA will hold a hearing on July 30 on the KE’s plea.