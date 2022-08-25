KE files cases against miscreants for attacking offices

Karachi Electric (KE) has taken strict action against violent protesters who attacked its premises in multiple areas of Karachi on Thursday and registered five FIRs, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the KE, reports of a few violent protests emerged in parts of the city on Thursday against K-Electric in which staff and properties of the company were damaged. Moreover, K-Electric’s IBCs in Landhi and Korangi in particular, both shall remain temporarily closed.

A KE Spokesperson said, “While we respect citizens’ right to peaceful protest, some miscreants are using it as an opportunity to instigate violence and create a law and order situation in the city. On Thursday, severe damage was caused to our customer-facing offices, and our staff members were tortured, which will not be taken lightly. As many as 5 FIRs have been lodged by KE and CCTV footage has been shared with the law enforcement authorities for the identification of the lawbreakers. We have also established contact with Commissioner Karachi who has assured us of all possible legal cooperation to safeguard KE’s properties and staff. We would like to assure you that the negative elements causing riots and vandalism will be dealt with strictly according to the law.”

Also Read: PROTESTERS PELT KE OFFICE OVER POWER CUTS, OVER-BILLING

They added, “It is critical to understand that any change in the price of electricity is made at the level of the Government of Pakistan and the NEPRA Authority in line with relevant laws of the country, all the power distribution companies of Pakistan including K-Electric execute those decisions. The changing geopolitical and economic circumstances have resulted in a hike in the cost of electricity, which is beyond K-Electric’s control. Amid the ongoing situation, the power shortfall continues to persist 24/7, and as a result, we are compelled to conduct a load shed to manage any gaps. Where it is possible for the company and when shortfall shrinks, KE also passes the relief to the customers instantly.”

Comments