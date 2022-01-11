KE hints at load shedding in Karachi after cut in gas supply

KARACHI: After the gas load shedding the Karachiites will also have to face power load shedding as K-Electric has said that they are facing a shortage of gas supply from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a statement issued by K-Electric spokesperson, the SSGC has halted the supply of 100 MMCFD gas supply to the KE and at present only 35 MMCFD gas is being supplied due to which it is facing severe difficulties.

He further said that if the required amount of gas supply was not restored then temporary load management will be initiated in Karachi as gas pressure problems at various power plants are affecting power generation capacity.

Read more: PM Imran Khan directs to ensure gas supply to export industry

The spokesperson further said that electricity is being produced from alternate resources as per Economic Merit Order.

Separately, in view of the widening demand-supply gap and reduced RLNG retention, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced that industrial areas in Sindh and Balochistan would observe a one-day closure on a rotational basis.

