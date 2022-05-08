KE increases duration of loadshedding

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the city’s sole power supplier, has extended the duration of loadshedding in different parts of the city amid sweltering weather, ARY News reported on Sunday.

KE has increased loadshedding in different parts of the metropolis, saying that the shortfall has reached 300 to 400mws.

The duration of power load-shedding in high-loss areas has been increased up to 12 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing power outages.

The areas include, Baldia, Taiser Town, Manghopir, Surani, Malir City, Lines Area, Liaquatabad, Ittihad Town, Mianwali Colony, Qasba Colony, Abu Al Hassan Isphani road, Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33, Korangi, Landhi and other areas are facing loadshedding.

Pehalwan Goth, Shah Faisal, Memon Goth, Millat Town, Saudabad and other areas are also facing power cuts in this hot weather.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued heatwave warning from today and advised public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The spokesperson said due to high pressure, day temperatures are likely to increase gradually from 06 to 09°C above normal in most parts of the country.

The spokesperson said very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.

