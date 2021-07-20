KE issues clarification on power tariff hike request

KARACHI: Karachi-Electric (KE) has clarified that it has requested the NEPRA for a tariff hike, which will have Rs0.49/kWh average impact of Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) of 6 months.

The KE spokesperson further clarifies, “the request made to NEPRA is in line with the mechanism given in KE’s Multi-Year Tariff whereby changes in fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed through to customers along with certain annual adjustments.”

“The major impact in monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment is due to increase in global prices of furnace oil, and RLNG. In line with KE’s request, NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing to allow Monthly Fuel Cost Adjustments (FCA) for the months of January 2021 to June 2021, and Quarterly power tariff variation for March 2021. Subject to the NEPRA Authority’s approval, the actual overall average impact of requests will be only PKR 0.49/kWh,” the spokesperson further added.

The KE Spokesperson further adds, “similarly, the quarterly tariff variations include requests for March 2021 to the amount of Rs 0.366/kWh, with GoP’s policy of uniform consumer power tariff across the country, however, quarterly variation is not likely to impact consumers. Also, the FCA will be charged to consumers based on their consumption during respective months. The requests made by KE will be determined by NEPRA authority”.