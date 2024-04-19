K-Electric seizes 250kg of wires used in 350 illegal connections

A K-Electric (KE) team on Friday took action across multiple sites in Ajmer Nagri and adjoining neighborhoods of New Karachi, where 350 illegal connections were apprehended, collectively using 250kg of wires to steal electricity from the network.

KE said that it is also collaborating with law enforcement agencies to tackle the challenge of electricity theft in Karachi, pursuing action against those involved in theft and removing kundas from the network to enable a safer and reliable supply of electricity.

Spokesperson KE appreciated the support of law enforcement agencies and various organizations in addressing the challenge of electricity theft, reiterating that the company extends its fullest support to customers, area representatives and elected officials who wish to work with the company to address this issue together. This same spirit has enabled KE to establish facilitation camps to support customers with bill payment amid tough economic conditions. Even throughout the month of Ramazan, KE’s distribution teams held 40 such camps across the city.

Power infrastructure is installed in compliance with strict engineering and safety parameters by qualified professionals. Notwithstanding that use of kundas is illegal, such makeshift interventions also bypass the safety protocols, creating a grave safety hazard for residents and increasing the risk of short circuits, fires, and disruptions to the power supply.

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.