Fourteen out of 74 grids to undergo annual maintenance in December: Spokesperson KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has issued its Annual Transmission Network Maintenance Schedule for necessary upkeep of its transmission network. These maintenance activities are planned during winter months and remain critical to ensure the efficiency of high-voltage electrical equipment supplying reliable electricity to large-scale areas.

Imran Rana, Spokesperson for KE, said, “This preventative maintenance shutdown of the utility’s network is undertaken on a regular basis during winter months annually to ensure the upkeep of the infrastructure for continued reliable power supply. Out of 74, about 14 grid stations will be undergoing maintenance activities in December.

K-Electric will be making all possible efforts to provide electricity through alternative means during this maintenance activity.”

Proposed maintenance activities for December will be carried out on the following specific grids and high-voltage transmission lines associated in the network: Clifton grid, Airport 2 grid, Valika & North Karachi, Surjani grid, Hospital grid, Azizabad grid, Federal A & B grids, PRL grid, Airport-1 grid, Gharo, Elander Road grid, and Liaquatabad grid.

Some areas associated with these specific grids may face temporary interruption in power supply. Outages due to maintenance should not be equated with loadshedding. Customers can know their area schedule through KE website, and KE Live App in advance.

KE’s social media platforms will be available 24/7 to assist customers with their queries, while the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp self-service portal and call center 118 will also be accessible.