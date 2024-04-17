31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
KE opens up on suspension of power supply to Purani Sabzi Mandi

Karachi: In response to protests by the residents of Purani Sabzi Mandi and surrounding areas, a spokesperson for K-Electric (KE) clarified that the electricity dues in the area have surpassed PKR 53 million.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson urged residents to ensure timely payments of bills which the power utility maintained are essential to stable supply of electricity. Power supply was restored after mediation with senior residents who pledged their support in ensuring bill payment.

“The KE regularly organises facilitation camps across the city to support customers in bill payment and extends its fullest cooperation to customers, area representatives and elected officials who wish to work with the organisation to overcome this challenge,” the statement added.

