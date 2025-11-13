KE organises facilitation Camp in Korangi

The K-Electric (KE) has organised a Customer Facilitation Camp and Khuli Kachahri (Open Court) in Abdullah Shah Noorani Basti, Korangi, Karachi, aimed to assist residents with billing concerns, meter-related queries, and new connection requests.

The Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer of K-Electric, Sadia Dada, visited the camp, met with customers, and reviewed ongoing service facilitation efforts. She also interacted with KE field teams, addressing local challenges in the area.

The camp drew a strong response from local residents, who were guided on bill payments, account verifications, and applications for new connections.

Teams also shared information on safe internal wiring practices and the hazards of illegal connections, along with flexible payment options to help customers clear outstanding dues.

While speaking at the camp, Sadia Dada reaffirmed the goal of KE to bring services closer to customers, right where they live.

“These camps are not only about resolving queries, but about building trust, listening to communities, and working together toward a safer, more reliable electricity network,” she said, adding that KE’s focus on zero electrocution incidents and responsible electricity use remains central to these efforts.

Despite persistent challenges in the Korangi area, where illegal connections operated through kunda networks continue to cause significant losses, KE remains committed to engagement and collaboration.

The locality has recorded outstanding dues exceeding Rs.740 million and monthly losses of more than 80,000 units. Initiatives such as these facilitation camps aim to bridge the gap between the utility and affected communities, promote regularized electricity use, and enhance public safety.

Since July 2025, KE has organized over 50 facilitation camps across Karachi, including in North Karachi, Johar, Clifton, Malir, and SITE.

These camps have become an integral part of KE’s outreach strategy, creating direct communication channels, encouraging timely bill payments, and promoting awareness of safe and legal electricity connections.