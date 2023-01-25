KE says power supply to Karachi normalized following country-wide shutdown

KARACHI: Power supply to Karachi including residential, commercial and industrial zones, KWSB Water pumping stations, Airport, and major hospitals was normalized by early Tuesday afternoon through KE’s consistent efforts and close collaboration between KE management and National Grid authorities, K-Electric said in a statement.

On Monday morning, a wide part of the country’s power network was impacted due to a reported sudden problem in the National Grid network which triggered a cascading effect.

KE teams immediately began restoration efforts after confirming that its network was safe, channeling electricity to the citywide network of 71 grids. The first priority was to restore power supply to strategic installations such as pumping stations, hospitals and the international airport etc. KE management also remained in close contact with NTDC authorities to reestablish the connection between Karachi and National Grid, which sped up the restoration process.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO K-Electric Moonis Alvi stated, “I am grateful to the Federal Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan who took an active interest in the restoration efforts and remained in contact with us throughout. We also appreciate the support extended to us by CM Sindh and Provincial Government, as well as our regulator for their guidance. The untiring efforts of our teams were pivotal in managing the situation. Though we were undertaking planned maintenance activities on some of our generation plants to optimize them ahead of the summer, we immediately brought them online to support the city in this time of need.”

He also thanked the customers for their patience during this time. While KE networks were back to normal, ground teams remain active to resolve any localized faults. KE’s channels including social media platforms, 118 call center, and 8119 SMS service remained available to support customers 24/7.

