KE removed 21,000 kg kundas during anti-power theft drives: spox

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) removed over 2,100 kilograms of ‘illegal’ connections (kundas) from different areas of the city, the power utility said in a statement.

“KE continues its crackdown on electricity thieves in collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Recently, the power utility removed over 2,100 kilograms of illegal connections (kundas) from Shafiq Colony, Medina Colony, Mohammadi Colony, Chaudhry Rahmat Colony, Qabail Colony, Bhangoria Colony, and Federal B Industrial Area. These connections resulted in the theft of 140,000 units of electricity per month,” the KE spokesperson said.

The statement read that the illegal connections bypass safety protocols, posing risks to KE’s infrastructure and residents.

“KE conducts campaigns to reduce losses and protect its electrical infrastructure. Electricity theft and unpaid bills are two major factors that determine an area’s loss profile. Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding, while the utility works to minimize losses in other areas to ensure reliable and safe electricity supply,” the power utility said.

The statement read that the areas with reduced losses experience less or no loadshedding.

The power utility urged its customers, local representatives, and community leaders to promote a culture of timely bill payments and strongly discourage electricity theft.

“Such actions are essential to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the city,” the statement concluded.