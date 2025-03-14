KE removes 645 illegal connections in Gadap

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) recently conducted an anti-theft operation in the Gadap area of Karachi, removing 645 illegal connections, according to a statement by the power utility.

KE emphasized its continued efforts to combat electricity theft and unpaid bills. With the support of law enforcement agencies, the utility removed 645 illegal connections (kundas), totaling 800 kilograms of materials from KE’s infrastructure.

The power utility revealed that these illegal connections were responsible for stealing 1.8 million units of electricity per month, which resulted in disruptions to the proper supply of power along the Superhighway.

“These kunda connections, used for electricity theft, bypassed safety protocols, posing significant risks to both KE’s infrastructure and public safety,” KE stated.

Additionally, KE noted that efforts to reduce losses on 11kV feeders supplying the M-9 Corridor have led to a significant decrease in power losses, contributing to a more stable power distribution network. The company has focused on eliminating illegal connections, enhancing the network, and ensuring a steady electricity supply.

KE further highlighted “Spanning an extensive 04 x kilometers longitudinal stretch, the initiative focuses on stable power utility without any interruption serving the community along M9 — including prestigious ALMA institutes, Corporate establishments, and residential communities. This mammoth project marks a turning point for power distribution for residents of Karachi.”