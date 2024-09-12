KE removes over 2000kg of underground illegal connections in North Karachi and Gadap

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, continues its operations against electricity thieves. Recently, during anti-theft drives, over 2,000 kilograms of underground illegal connections (kundas), involved in the theft of around 800,000 to 900,000 units of electricity every month, were removed from KE’s infrastructure.

These underground illegal connections involved in electricity theft through Nulla were posing a major risk to human life. The kunda connections used for electricity theft were installed by evading the safety protocols of the network. These illegal connections pose significant risks to KE’s infrastructure as well as the public at large.

Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are the two key factors that determine the loss profile of any area. KE says it remains committed to protecting its infrastructure and maintaining the network stability of load shed exemption to 70% areas by continuing its efforts to reduce losses in the remaining areas and ensuring reliable and safe electricity supply for all.

KE appealed to the customers to play their role as active and responsible citizens and discourage electricity theft to ensure loss reduction in the area, as well as safety throughout the community.