KE says North Nazimabad Block-B exempted from load-shedding

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) announced to exempt North Nazimabad Block B from load-shedding, marking the end of up to 10 hours power interruption in the area daily.

“KE announces a significant achievement in its ongoing commitment to deliver reliable power supply across Karachi. Over 1,600 customers in Block B, North Nazimabad, are now eligible for uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply, marking the end of load-shedding that previously affected the area for up to 10 hours daily,” the power utility said in a statement.

Read More: NEPRA notifies reduction in KE tariff

The KE said that North Nazimabad Block B is the latest to become loadshed-exempted after others such as Nusrat Bhutto Morh, Manghopir Road, North Karachi sectors including 5-C3, 5-C4, and 11-A among several others were also upgraded after the previous review in May.

“This milestone was achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive technical solution designed to address the area’s high Aggregated Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.”

