Power supply in P&T Colony restored: KE

KARACHI: K-Electric spokesperson on Saturday said that the protest held in Punjab Colony over alleged power outages was led by ‘miscreants’ allegedly attempting to forcibly restore illegal connections.

“KE teams were leading efforts to foil the coordinated power theft attempt being carried out under the guise of a cable network. During the anti-theft drive in P&T Colony, KE teams faced resistance and were attacked by individuals allegedly involved in power theft,” the spokesperson said.

The power utility maintained that no claims have been made for the confiscated materials that were being used to facilitate ‘illegal’ electricity supply through the cable network.

According to the KE spokesperson, supply to the remaining pockets in P&T Colony was restored following assurances of cooperation from local community leaders and commitment from law enforcement for action against electricity thieves.

The KE reiterated that strict legal action has been initiated against individuals involved in attacking KE teams and engaging in power theft.

“The utility remains committed to curbing illegal electricity use. Any attack or violence against field teams is unacceptable, and KE reserves the right to pursue legal recourse against such actions.”