K-Electric says power supply continues in Garden West, Jamshed Road, Patel Para despite dues

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), city’s sole power supplier, has issued a statement on the supply of power to areas despite pending heavy dues.

In a statement, KE, spox said, power supply remains uninterrupted in several areas of Karachi including Jamshed Road, Nafeesabad, Guru Mandir, Patel Para, and Garden West.

K-Electric clarified that the pattern of load-shedding is determined by the extent of electricity theft and line losses in a given area.

The spokesperson revealed that outstanding dues from defaulters in Jamshed Road and Nafeesabad have collectively exceeded Rs950 million.

Meanwhile, Garden East defaulters owe over Rs 100 million, while residents of Lasbela and Patel Para have accumulated unpaid dues surpassing Rs300 million.

K-Electric (KE) has urged residents to ensure timely payment of electricity bills to maintain stable power supply in their respective localities.

Read more: K-Electric seeks relief through monthly fuel adjustment

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded its public hearing regarding K-Electric’s petition for a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February 2025.

According to reports, the hearing was chaired by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar. In its petition, K-Electric requested a reduction of Rs 6.62 per unit in electricity tariff under the FCA mechanism for the month of February.

After the public hearing, NEPRA announced that a final decision would be made after a thorough review of all submitted data and statistics.