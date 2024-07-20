KE seeks Rs 5.45 per unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) sought an increase of Rs 5.45 per unit for the consumers of the city, dealing a blow to already burdened households, ARY News reported.

The power utility requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the hike under the monthly fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity prices for the KE consumers is expected to add an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The KE asked the NEPRA to approve Rs 2.53 per unit for May’s monthly fuel adjustment and Rs 2.92 per unit for the month of June.

The NEPRA will hold a hearing on July 30 on the KE’s plea.

Read More: Chambers of Commerce blast inflated power tariffs

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s business community leaders on Saturday unanimously demanded of the government for decreasing power rates

“We have to pay 2,100 billion rupees for capacity charges this year,” the chambers of commerce of Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad have said. “Either the government save 240 million people of the country or 42 IPPs,” the chambers officials said while commenting over the inflated power tariffs in the country.

Senior Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) Sajjad Arshad said that the traders are not rioters, but the water has now gone above the head. “If the problem not resolved promptly, it could go beyond the control,” he warned.

“There are 130 independent power producers (IPPs) operating in the country”, he said.