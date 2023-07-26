KE tariff further jacked up by Rs2.31 per unit

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported.

The power regulator authority approved Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of June.

As per the notification, the power tariff hike for KE consumers will only be implemented on the bills of August, meanwhile, the increase in electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and vehicle charging stations.

Karachi’s sole power provider had sought Rs2.33 power hike for the month of June under the FCA.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the federal government’s request to hike the base power tariff by Rs7.5 per unit.

After approving the massive hike in the base power tariff, the regulatory authority forwarded the matter to the federal government for the issuance of a notification.

The power tariff hike will be taken into effect on July 1 after the issuance of a notification.

The lifeline consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike. The protected consumers using 200 units in a month will not be affected from the base tariff hike.

The power tariff will be increased to Rs16.48 per unit after the hike of Rs3 for the consumers using up to 100 units in a month.

For consuming 101 to 200 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs4, taking it to Rs22.95 per unit.

For consuming 201 to 300 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs5, taking it to Rs27.14 per unit.