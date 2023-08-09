KE tariff jacked up by another Rs2.31 per unit

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday okayed another Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported.

The power regulator authority approved Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of July.

As per the notification, the power tariff hike for KE consumers will only be implemented on the bills of August, meanwhile, the increase in electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and vehicle charging stations.

Karachi’s sole power provider had sought Rs2.34 power hike for the month of June under the FCA.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the federal government’s request to hike the base power tariff by Rs7.5 per unit.