KE treating bill payers, non-payers with same stick: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that K Electric’s policies are non-understandable, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference provincial minister said that the people instead of staging protest should go to the power utility’s offices and shutdown their air-conditioners and fans.

“Why those people paying bills facing long hours of load shedding,” he questioned. “The K-electric has imposed an electric punishment system in Karachi,” provincial minister lamented.

He said electric supply of the consumers not paying bills should be disconnected, but those paying bills should be supplied power unhindered.

Saeed Ghani said that K-Electric does not have any proper system and it is treating bill payers and non-payers with the same stick.

He said the FIRs should be registered against non-payers of bills. “If some houses not paying power bills in a neighborhood, you will disconnect the electric supply of the entire locality,” he questioned.

“Why don’t you using better options, those protesting facing cases,” he said.

“If you don’t have a system, devise it. Where the world has reached and where we are standing,” minister questioned.

He said that the electricity is not a luxury for people, but a necessity and its non-availability can worsen the situation.