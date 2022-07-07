Keanu Reeves makes child happy by answering rapid-fire questions

Actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities and is known for making his fans happy whenever he can. In one such incident, he made a child’s day special by answering every single one of his rapid-fire questions.

The heartwarming moment between the John Wick actor and the child happened at New York Airport.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The heartwarming moment started off with the child asking the Speed actor why he was in London to which he responded by saying he is filming a documentary. The boy said he saw the actor in the Formula One race to which he replied positively.

When asked if he can drive racecars, the celebrity denied it but added he likes riding motorcycles.

The Hollywood actor said he lives in Los Angeles when asked if he resides in New York. Answering a question about how long he would stay in the Big Apple, he replied with five days.

Keanu Reeves was then questioned about the purpose of the visit and said he was there to watch the Broadway show “American Buffalo! Mamet!”.

When the child asked him where would he reside, he replied with “Midtown”.

The child ran out of questions so the actor had a question of his own. The celebrity asked the child his purpose for him visiting Europe, what galleries he visited and which one was his favourite.

