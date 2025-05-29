Keanu Reeves ‘not happy’ with ‘Constantine 2’ scripts

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is reportedly not happy with the scripts for the highly anticipated ‘Constantine 2.’

The sequel to the 2005 hit film has been in development since 2022, however, the lead actor seemed to have a problem with how the makers are going with the scripts.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Hollywood actor Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the original movie, said that Keanu Reeves is not entirely happy with the screenplay for ‘Constantine 2.’

“It’s a lot of back and forth, because… I think Keanu [Reeves], which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios… Because the first one wasn’t that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever,” he said.

Stormare added, “But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes.”

According to Stormare, Keanu Reeves was in support of telling the story from a spiritual perspective rather than focusing on action sequences in ‘Constantine 2.’

“I think Keanu says, ‘I’ve done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It’s about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.’ And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one,” he said.