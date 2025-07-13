Every Keanu Reeves film was once banned in China — Here’s what happened

Keanu Reeves, known around the world for his roles in action films like The Matrix, Speed, and John Wick, once faced a complete ban in China.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Keanu Reeves found himself blacklisted after attending a pro-Tibet charity concert in March 2022, a move that upset Chinese authorities and sparked backlash from nationalist groups online.

Following his appearance at the event, Chinese social media exploded with anger, with many calling for a boycott of all Reeves films.

Soon after, Chinese streaming platforms quietly removed every movie featuring Keanu Reeves, including hits such as The Matrix, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and Speed.

For a time, not a single Keanu Reeves movie could be watched legally in China. Keanu Reeves, however, never issued an apology or responded directly to the criticism. He instead carried on with his work, staying firm in his personal beliefs.

Read More: Keanu Reeves gets candid about ‘Ballerina’ star Ana de Armas

Unlike many Hollywood studios and stars who adjust films to meet China’s censorship standards, Reeves has never tried to win back favour with Chinese authorities.

Interestingly, in 2024, John Wick 4 was surprisingly approved for a theatrical release in China, without cuts.

This marked a turning point, especially since none of the earlier John Wick films had made it to Chinese cinemas. Many saw this as a sign that China had moved past its anger toward Reeves.

In a time when major film studios often edit or censor content to secure releases in the Chinese market, Keanu Reeves has taken a different path.

He remained committed to his views and never let market pressure change his stance. His quiet defiance, while risky for his global box office numbers, has earned him respect from fans who value principle over profit.

So yes, there was a time when every Keanu Reeves movie was banned in China, but through it all, the actor never backed down from his position, proving once again why he’s not just a star on screen, but also a rare figure off it.