Keanu Reeves sponsors ‘Matrix’ premiere for family, friends

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again to be one of the most generous stars of Hollywood, as ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ star treated his family, friends, and co-workers with a paid getaway to san Francisco.

Keanu Reeves, who is known for donating millions in charity and being regular with magnificent gifts, flew everyone from the team of the movie for a private premiere in San Francisco to make sure everyone is part of the celebration.

As per the reports in a foreign publication, Reeves invited all the agents, managers, makeup artists, trainers, publicists, etc. as well as the members of his inner circle to a world premiere event in San Francisco in December.

Moreover, the Hollywood star managed private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even organized a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.

His close friend, Chad Stahelski, who was the part of guest list affirmed the selfless move by Reeves. Talking to the media agency on the Green Carpet of the event, he mentioned: “He flew a bunch of us up here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew”.

“He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic”, Chad concluded. It is pertinent to mention that The Matrix: Resurrections was one of the most widely-anticipated movies given that it was released at the same time as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the sci-fi action film received mixed negative reviews with critics criticizing it for the casting choice, redundant action sequence among others. It was made with a budget of $190 million and collected at least $68.4 million at the box office.

