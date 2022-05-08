Keep armed forces out of political discourse: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has said in a statement Sunday that the armed forces should be kept out of political discourse in the best interest of the country, ARY News reported.

The ISPR spokesperson said, “Recently there have been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country.”

“These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to the Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media,” it added.

“This practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements /remarks is extremely damaging.”

“Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practice and expect all to abide by the law and keep the armed forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country,” the ISPR’s statement concluded.

