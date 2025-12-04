Keep energy infrastructure out of war, Turkey warns Moscow, Kyiv

ISTANBUL: Turkey warned Russia and Ukraine against targeting energy infrastructure following several Black Sea drone attacks claimed by Kyiv on Russia-linked tankers, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking to a small group of journalists in Istanbul on Wednesday, Bayraktar said any disruption would hit global markets and people’s lives, noting that energy facilities had already been struck in both countries.

“We tell all the parties, in Russia and Ukraine: keep the energy infrastructures out of this war, because this is very much linked to people’s daily lives,” he said.

Last Friday, two empty oil tankers were hit by explosions off Turkey’s Black Sea coast, at least one of which was on its way to a Russian port. A Ukrainian security source told AFP its forces had used naval drones to hit the vessels which were “covertly transporting Russian oil”.

A third tanker was struck on Tuesday enroute from Russia to Georgia, with Russia saying it had also been hit by the drone — but this time, Ukraine denied any involvement.

Bayraktar said energy facilities had been repeatedly targeted throughout the conflict.

“We also know that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was a main target, and vice versa with Ukraine attacking some energy facilities in Russia,” he said.

He said Turkey wanted energy infrastructure to remain “out of this conflict,” adding: “We need to keep energy flows uninterrupted in the Black Sea, in our straits, as well as through the pipelines.”

‘Security of supply’

Washington has pressured allies including Turkey to cut oil and gas imports from Russia.

At their White House meeting in September, President Donald Trump acknowledged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but added: “The best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia.”

Bayraktar said Ankara had been transparent with Washington about its supply needs and long-term contracts.

Turkey began using natural gas in the late 1980s, and since then, Russia had been “a very reliable supplier”, Bayraktar explained, saying in “some years their market share was 60 percent. Last year it was around 40 percent.”

But he emphasised the need for a diversified supply portfolio, saying Turkey “did not want to rely on one single country or company for a very high volume.

“Security of supply is our number one priority.”

Ankara had shared its supply needs “very openly and transparently” with its counterparts in Washington and elsewhere.

“We need gas from Russia, we need gas from Iran, we need gas from Azerbaijan and plenty of other sources,” Bayraktar said.

Ankara and Moscow have been in talks to extend the gas contract that expires on December 31, with Gazprom expected to continue deliveries next year, he said.

Bayraktar said Turkey is now focusing on short-term contract extensions and renewals.

“When I say short term, I mean one year. But we are looking for cheap, competitive and secure gas supply for the Turkish market,” he said.